Though late, justice has prevailed in Vachathi case, says Minister Kayalvizhi

TIRUCHY: Despite the Vachathi case being delayed justice, it would boost confidence among the people about the court, said the Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj here on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an inspection of the sites for the construction of the Adi Dravidar (AD) Welfare hostel for students, Kayalvizhi said, the Vachathi case victims have long been waiting for the verdict as the lower court verdict was challenged in the high court.

“The upholding of the lower court’s verdict has proved that justice still prevails. It is a welcoming verdict and the people would have confidence in the court,” Kayalvizhi said.

Meanwhile, the Minister who inspected the site for the construction of the AD welfare hostel at Panchapur and another building at Raja Colony near the Collectorate, said that the department has decided to construct new buildings in Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts to the tune of Rs 100 crore during this fiscal year.

There are two AD welfare hostels being constructed in the Tiruchy district. One is at Panchapur near the upcoming new integrated bus terminal to the tune of Rs 19 crore with capacity for 350 students and the other is at Raja Colony at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore with a capacity for 250 students.

“The construction of both the hostels in Tiruchy would be completed within a year and the admission would commence subsequently,” said the minister.

District AD Welfare Officer Mirunalini, TAHDCO Executive Engineer Kadar Batcha, and other officials accompanied the Minister.