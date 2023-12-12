Those who have lost voter ID due to cyclone Michaung can apply online for free: TN CEO Sahoo

CHENNAI: People who have lost their Election Commission of India (ECI) identity card due to cyclone Michaung caused inundation in Tamil Nadu, shall apply in an online portal for free, said TN Chief Election Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday.

An awareness programme is scheduled for all Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) of Tamil Nadu at Ripon Building.

Each State has registered unrecognised political parties that have not yet been approved and will pay the expenses directly to the office of the Election Commission.

In Chennai, there are 200 RUPPs. Now, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that they can register their income and expenditure details through the website. There was a requirement to register these details within a certain period after the MP, MLA, election every year.

Speaking to reporters, Sahoo said, "There were some problems while giving documents through paper. So, we have introduced the facility of online registration. This meeting has been held to create awareness. Also, the final voter list will be published on January 5."

"People in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts have lost their voter ID due to the cyclone Michaung can register online for free. The cards will be sent to their address," he added.