Thoppur Ghat realignment on National Highway 44 gathers pace

He said around 3.10 km of the alignment passes through forest areas in Dharmapuri district. Of the remaining 3.50 km, about 1.60 km falls within Salem district and 1.90 km in Dharmapuri district. One of the project's key objectives is to address the dangerous downhill gradient and sharp curves that have long made the Thoppur Ghat a major accident black spot.

"Vehicles often gather excessive speed while descending the steep slopes and negotiating multiple curves, leading to accidents. The existing downward gradient of about 5 per cent to 7 per cent is being reduced to around 3 per cent and the radius of the curves is being improved to enhance safety," Srinivasulu said.

The project also involves widening the existing four-lane highway into a six-lane carriageway. NHAI expects the redesigned alignment to improve traffic movement for the nearly 60,000 vehicles that use the corridor every day.