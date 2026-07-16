Thoppur Ghat realignment on National Highway 44 gathers pace

COIMBATORE: Motorists and freight operators using the accident-prone Thoppur Ghat stretch on National Highway 44 in Dharmapuri could soon experience safer and faster journeys, with nearly half of the Rs 905-crore Thoppur Ghat Realignment Project now complete.
The 6.60-km project, which is 46 per cent complete, is expected to significantly improve safety, reduce travel time and ensure smoother traffic flow on one of the state’s busiest highway corridors connecting Bengaluru, Salem and Madurai.
"Almost 46 per cent of the work has been completed so far. Of the total 6.60-km stretch, 3.68 km comprises an elevated corridor supported by 83 piers, some of which are nearly 50 metres high," said K Srinivasulu, Project Director, NHAI's Salem Project Implementation Unit (PIU).
He said around 3.10 km of the alignment passes through forest areas in Dharmapuri district. Of the remaining 3.50 km, about 1.60 km falls within Salem district and 1.90 km in Dharmapuri district. One of the project's key objectives is to address the dangerous downhill gradient and sharp curves that have long made the Thoppur Ghat a major accident black spot.
"Vehicles often gather excessive speed while descending the steep slopes and negotiating multiple curves, leading to accidents. The existing downward gradient of about 5 per cent to 7 per cent is being reduced to around 3 per cent and the radius of the curves is being improved to enhance safety," Srinivasulu said.
The project also involves widening the existing four-lane highway into a six-lane carriageway. NHAI expects the redesigned alignment to improve traffic movement for the nearly 60,000 vehicles that use the corridor every day.
More than 630 accidents have been reported on the Thoppur Ghat stretch between 2018 and 2026, while nearly 80 people lost their lives on the section between 2018 and 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone for the project on March 11, 2024 and it is scheduled for completion by March 2028.
Transport operators say the project will have a far-reaching impact on freight movement. "More than 5,000 trucks use this stretch every day in both directions as it is a vital corridor connecting Karnataka with several parts of Tamil Nadu. Even a minor accident can bring traffic to a standstill for several hours, sometimes up to five hours, disrupting the supply of goods," said C Dhanaraj, president of the State Lorry Owners Federation, Tamil Nadu.
He said delays are particularly costly for consignments of perishable commodities, including vegetables transported from Bengaluru to various parts of Tamil Nadu.
Describing the Thoppur Ghat as one of the most feared stretches for truck drivers, Dhanaraj said the steep gradients and blind curves often force drivers to apply brakes repeatedly, increasing the risk of brake failure while descending.
"Once these engineering deficiencies are corrected, drivers will have a much safer and smoother journey. This has been a long-pending demand of the transport sector for several decades, and we are pleased that the work is progressing steadily," he said.
Rs 905 crore: Total project cost
NH-44: Dharmapuri to Salem highway
6.60km: Total project length
46%: Work completed
March 2028: Work completion target
60,000 plus: Approximate volume of vehicles using the stretch daily
5,000 plus: Number of trucks using the corridor every day
3.68km: Elevated corridor with 83 piers
4 to 6 lanes: Road upgrade
3%: Gradient reduced from 5 to 7 per cent on the downhill stretch
630 plus: Total accident record between 2018 and 2026
80: Number of deaths reported during the period
Key objective: Eliminate sharp curves and steep gradients to improve safety