Thoothukudi's VOC Port sees 3.6% growth in cargo traffic

MADURAI: V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port has handled 24.56 million tonnes of cargo and 4,64,060 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) of containers in the current financial year till October 2024.

This marks 3.61% growth in the overall cargo traffic and 6.25% growth in container traffic, when compared to 23.71 million tonnes of overall cargo traffic and 4,36,761 TEUs of containers handled during the same period of last year, sources said.

Hailing the feat, Joe Celestine Villavarayar, Chairman, CII, Thoothukudi, on Sunday said the container cargo handling volume would further increase as the port is on verge of rolling out its new and third container terminal.