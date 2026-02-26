Thoothukudi–Mysuru Express to halt at Kadambur, says L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has announced that the Thoothukudi–Mysuru Express will now halt at Kadambur railway station.
In a post on X, Murugan said he had recently submitted a request to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging that express trains passing through stations such as Pennadam and Kadambur in Tamil Nadu be given scheduled stops for the benefit of local residents.
Acting on the request, the Union Railway Ministry has approved a stop for the Chennai Egmore–Thiruchirappalli Express at Pennadam railway station and for the Thoothukudi–Mysuru Express at Kadambur railway station.
Murugan said the decision would significantly improve public transport access and boost business opportunities in the surrounding areas.
He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for responding to the demands raised on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu.