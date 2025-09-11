Thoothukudi youth dies by suicide over heartbreak; leaves voice note to friend

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man from Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, died by suicide allegedly over a heartbreak. Before taking the extreme step, he had sent an emotional WhatsApp voice message to a friend, saying they would meet again in another life.

The deceased, identified as Sakthi Ganesh, son of Ravipandian from Valluvar Nagar 3rd Street, was working as a construction labourer. He had been in love with a young woman from his neighborhood, but she got married to someone else a few months ago.

Since then, he had been depressed, avoided going to work regularly, and often returned home drunk, which led to frequent scoldings from his parents, said a Daily Thanthi report.

On the night of the incident, past midnight, he tried calling a friend but received no response. He then sent an emotional audio message on WhatsApp, saying, “If there is another life, we shall meet. I wanted to talk to you but couldn’t. Don’t think of anything, everything is over. By the time you check your phone in the morning, I will be near the railway track by the private college. Come and see me there.”

Unfortunately, his friend was asleep and did not hear the message in time. Later that night, Sakthi Ganesh went near the Bethel railway gate at Kovilpatti and jumped in front of a moving train.

Railway police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The next morning, when his friend heard the audio message, he immediately informed the family. Rushing to the scene, the grief-stricken parents broke down on seeing their son’s body near the tracks.