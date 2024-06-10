Thoothukudi yet to get approved additional trains

MADURAI: Even though additional trains to Thoothukudi from Mettupalayam and Palakkad and vice versa were approved by the Railway Board long back, it has not yet materialised.

Citing this, Thoothukudi District Passengers Welfare Association has urged the railway authorities to immediately operate (16765-16766) Tuticorin- Mettupalayam-Tuticorin ‘tri-weekly express’ and extension of (16791-16792) Palakkad-Tirunelveli- Palakkad ‘Palaruvi Express’ to Thoothukudi.

The association also sought the railways to operate a second overnight daily superfast express train from Thoothukudi to Chennai Egmore via mainline to cater to the demands of passengers. The second train could be rake-shared with Pearl City Express and maintained at the Thoothukudi pit line.