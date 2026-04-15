Thoothukudi: Woman dies of rabies after being scratched by her pet puppy

THOOTHUKUDI: A 47-year-old woman from near Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district died after contracting rabies, weeks after sustaining a scratch from her pet puppy. According, to a Daily Thanthi report
The deceased was identified as Sumathi, wife of Murugan, a daily wage labourer from Sillankulam village. She was initially admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Hospital after her health deteriorated.
Doctors confirmed that she had developed a rabies infection. As her condition turned critical, she was being shifted to the Madurai Government Hospital for advanced treatment, but she died on the way.
Sources said the incident occurred about a month ago when the family’s pet puppy fell ill. While taking the puppy for treatment, its claw caused a minor scratch on Sumathi’s shoulder.
As the puppy had been vaccinated, she did not seek medical treatment at the time, considering it insignificant.
Over the past few days, Sumathi’s condition worsened, following which she was hospitalised on April 12. Despite treatment, her condition did not improve.
Her body was later brought back to her native village for final rites.
Health officials said precautionary rabies vaccinations were administered to relatives and villagers who came in contact during the funeral. They also advised the public to seek immediate medical care in case of any animal bite or scratch.