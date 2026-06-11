Thoothukudi woman beaten to death over relationship; brother, mom arrested

Despite opposition from her family, Abiselvi continued to remain in contact with the youth from Salem through Instagram. In this situation, Sivagnanam reportedly saw her speaking with him on Wednesday and questioned her. A quarrel broke out between the siblings, during which Sivagnanam is said to have assaulted Abiselvi. It was initially claimed that, upset over the incident, Abiselvi consumed chemical-laced water and later hanged herself from a ceiling fan using her saree.

On receiving information, Kayathar police recovered the body and sent it to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report reportedly revealed injuries on the body and indications of assault. Following detailed inquiries, police found that Abiselvi had allegedly been murdered by her brother Sivagnanam and that their mother, Esther Pauline, had assisted him in staging it as a suicide. Kayathar police subsequently arrested both of them.

The alleged murder of a young woman for refusing to give up an Instagram relationship and her mother's involvement in the crime has caused a stir in the area.