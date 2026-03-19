Thoothukudi teen murder: Suspect arrested after 10 days

The accused, Dharma Muneeswaran alias Maaveeran of Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district, was traced using CCTV footage and arrested on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, a 17-year-old student from Vedanatham near Kulathur in Vilathikulam, went missing on March 10. Her body was recovered from a forest area near the village the next evening, triggering protests by villagers and political groups demanding swift action.