Thoothukudi teen murder shocking: Chodankar

CHENNAI: AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar has expressed deep shock over the brutal sexual assault and murder of a 17-year-old school student from Vedanatham near Kulathur in Thoothukudi district and urged the State government to ensure swift justice.
In a statement posted on social media, Chodankar said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific incident involving the minor girl. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and described the crime as a disturbing act that had shocked the conscience of society.
The Congress leader said he had spoken to the victim’s family members and assured them that the Congress party would stand firmly with them during this difficult time.
He added that the party would extend all possible support to the family and would continue to monitor developments in the case.
Chodankar also appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure immediate and stringent action against those responsible for the crime. He stressed that the perpetrators must be swiftly arrested and brought to justice.
Stating that crimes against women and children must never be tolerated, he emphasised the need for strong action to ensure their safety and to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.