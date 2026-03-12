Thoothukudi teen murder: Alarming rise in sexual crimes worrying, says EPS

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said the incident involving a girl from Vedanatham village has shocked the entire state and raised serious concerns about law and order under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin.



Palaniswami alleged that crimes against women are becoming alarmingly frequent in the State, arguing that this latest tragedy reflects the government's inability to ensure the safety of women and girls.

He strongly criticised the police response, claiming that when the girl's parents approached the authorities after she went missing, they were met with negligence rather than immediate action. "Instead of launching a prompt search, the police even cast suspicion on the missing girl," he alleged.