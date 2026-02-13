Thoothukudi SP posted as Chennai Assistant IG (L&O)

THOOTHUKUDI: Within a month of taking charge in the southern district, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Silambarasan has been appointed Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order), Chennai.
The Chennai posting places him in a key position in the State capital, where law and order issues are often politically sensitive. His transfer comes after a brief tenure marked by active policing measures in Thoothukudi.
Silambarasan assumed charge as Thoothukudi SP on January 3 after Albert John was appointed Superintendent in the National Investigation Agency. During his short tenure, he initiated several disciplinary measures within the district police.
The transfer order, issued in administrative interest, was issued by Additional Chief Secretary to the Government Dheeraj Kumar.
In the same administrative reshuffle, C Madhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Tirunelveli City, has been posted as the new Superintendent of Police of Thoothukudi district. S Vijayakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Tirunelveli City, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Tirunelveli City.
The post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) will be additionally handled by the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner.