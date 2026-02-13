Thoothukudi SP posted as Chennai Assistant IG (L&O)

The transfer order, issued in administrative interest, was issued by Additional Chief Secretary to the Government Dheeraj Kumar.

In the same administrative reshuffle, C Madhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Tirunelveli City, has been posted as the new Superintendent of Police of Thoothukudi district. S Vijayakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Tirunelveli City, has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Tirunelveli City.