Thoothukudi shopkeeper sells flour two days after expiry date; fined Rs 10,065

CHENNAI: The Thoothukudi Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a seller to pay Rs 10,065 as compensation for selling an expired peanut flour packet to a consumer.

The complainant is identified as Jayaraman, a resident of Manalvilai, Thoothukudi district. Jayaraman had bought a packet of peanut flour from a supermarket in Coimbatore, according to the complaint.

When he opened the packet to use it, he found it had expired. The expiry date of the product was two days before the date on which it was sold. Jayaraman reported the issue to the vendor and asked him for a replacement which the shopkeeper refused to give ignoring Jayaraman’s plea.

Following this, he sent a legal notice to the vendor. However, the shopkeeper failed to give a proper response and the complainant filed a case with the Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The commission, headed by president Thiruneela Prasad, members A Sankar and Namatchivayam, investigated the case.

They ordered the seller to pay Rs 10,065 – Rs 65 for a packet of peanut flour, Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses, and Rs 5,000 for lack of service and emotional distress, within two months of issuing the order.

