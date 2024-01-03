Thoothukudi ryots seek Rs 35K/acre as relief for paddy

MADURAI: Thoothukudi farmers request the government to provide compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre of damaged paddy crop and Rs 50,000 per acre of damaged banana crop and betel leaves. They urged the government to provide adequate compensation for the damages caused by flooding after torrential rains on December 17 and 18.

A team comprising officials and farmer representatives led by PS Masilamani, state secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam conducted inspections on December 27 and 28 to ascertain the extent of damages caused to crops by the flooding. Citing these, V Krishnamurthy, district president of the Sangam on Tuesday requested the government to provide Rs 35,000 per acre for paddy crop and Rs 50,000 per acre for damaged banana and betel leaves crops.

While farmers in the northern parts, including Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam and Ottapidaram taluks of the district relied solely on rain-fed cultivation, agriculture in the southern parts, including Srivaikuntam, Eral and Tiruchendur taluks largely depended on Tamirabarani.

Anticipating the northeast monsoon showers, farmers in the southern areas sowed maize, sorghum, bajra and pulse crops such as black gram and green gram, chilies, onion, cotton, coriander and sunflower. But, since the monsoon arrived much later than expected, all such crops failed. The farmers sowed again, but the unprecedented heavy rainfall caused massive damage to the rain-fed crop fields. Hence, they sought the government to extend compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for damaged rain-fed crops.

Several tank bunds were breached after flash floods and water from major tanks, including Thenkaraikulam, Kadambakulam and Srivaikuntam Kaspa tank almost drained and standing crops such as paddy, banana and betel leaves were washed away and a large number of livestock animals were also lost.

Now, many farmers are in dire need of water for agriculture. He also sought crop and jewel loan waiver as the farmers could not afford to repay loans taken from cooperative credit societies and nationalised banks. The government should also organise a loan mela for farmers and complete enumeration of livestock loss caused by the flood, they demanded.