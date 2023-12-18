Thoothukudi received 95 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: After intense spells lashed southern districts of Tamil Nadu, Kayalpatinam in Thoothukudi district recorded 95 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday. The weather department issued a red alert for Virudhunagar and Madurai districts. Very heavy rainfall predicted over Thoothukudi, Theni, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Thirupur for the next few hours.

As the cyclonic circulation over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast now lies over the Comorin area and neighbourhood. Under its influence, heavy rainfall witnessed over south Tamil Nadu, which led to overflowing of water bodies and flooding situation in various parts of southern districts.

At least nine districts - Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam is likely to get heavy rains on Monday.

According to RMC rainfall data, Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi received 69 cm. Followed by Tirunelveli 61 cm, Tenkasi 51 cm, Kanyakumari 31 cm and Virudhunagar 20 cm of rainfall.