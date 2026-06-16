Thoothukudi: Many vendors evicted from Chendur premises

These vendors have been selling items such as flowers, fruits, photographs, toys, garlands, sundal, and pani puri along the Girivalam pathway and pedestrian areas surrounding the temple. Many of the traders, who have relied on this location for their livelihood for years, opposed the eviction.

The temple administration, however, cited the obstruction of devotees’ movement as reasons for the clearance. The eviction operation, supervised by Temple Assistant Commissioner Loganathan, removed vendors from the temple and beach areas.