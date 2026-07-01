Thoothukudi man sets drunkard son on fire after he attacks family

THOOTHUKUDI: A 32-year-old man was allegedly set ablaze by his father after he reportedly assaulted his mother and sister and threatened to kill a child during a drunken rampage at their home in Madathur near Thoothukudi on Tuesday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Arulraj (32), an auto-rickshaw driver from Amman Kovil Street in Madathur. Police arrested his father, Thalamuthu (60), and are investigating the incident.
According to police, Arulraj was addicted to alcohol and had undergone treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Kayathar in 2021. Though he remained sober for some time, he later resumed drinking, resulting in frequent disputes at home.
On Tuesday night (30 June 2026), Arulraj allegedly returned home heavily intoxicated and attacked his mother, causing bleeding injuries to her head and hands. He also threatened his sister, who had come from Surandai with her unwell child, and allegedly threatened to kill the infant. When Thalamuthu attempted to intervene, Arulraj allegedly attacked him as well, leading to a scuffle between the two.
Police said the terrified family members locked themselves inside the house while Arulraj fell asleep near the entrance. Enraged by the incident, Thalamuthu allegedly poured thinner, which had been kept at home for painting work, over his sleeping son and set him on fire. Arulraj sustained severe burn injuries and died on the spot.
On receiving information, SIPCOT Police Inspector Dhanasekaran, Sub-Inspector Kavurajan and their team rushed to the scene. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.