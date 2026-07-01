Thoothukudi man sets drunkard son on fire after he attacks family

Drunken altercation turns violent

According to police, Arulraj was addicted to alcohol and had undergone treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Kayathar in 2021. Though he remained sober for some time, he later resumed drinking, resulting in frequent disputes at home.

On Tuesday night (30 June 2026), Arulraj allegedly returned home heavily intoxicated and attacked his mother, causing bleeding injuries to her head and hands. He also threatened his sister, who had come from Surandai with her unwell child, and allegedly threatened to kill the infant. When Thalamuthu attempted to intervene, Arulraj allegedly attacked him as well, leading to a scuffle between the two.