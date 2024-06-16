Thoothukudi jeweller directed to pay compensation for deficiency in service

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a jeweller to pay a compensation of Rs 24,545 to a complainant due to deficiency in service, sources said on Saturday.

The complainant Ranganatha Kannan bought a gold chain from the jewellery shop located at West Great Cotton Road in Thoothukudi.

After returning home Kannan felt that he was cheated by the jeweller as the product was not precisely measured. He then realised that the product was not worth the money paid.

When Kannan approached the shop, he was told that its measured weight and its cost were valued as of the date of the current market.

Frustrated, Kannan then took the issue to the legal body and subsequently, a legal notice was issued which evoked no response.

After examining, the President of the Commission Thiruneela Prasad, and its Members A Sankar and Namatchivayam directed the jeweller to pay Rs 24, 545 as compensation for causing deficiency in service, mental agony, and cost of expenses.