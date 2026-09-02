Thoothukudi: Five Class 8 students arrested under Pocso Act for sexually harassing classmate

According to the police, eight students had repeatedly harassed the boy since he was studying in Class 7. The accused boys also belong to the same class. They allegedly threatened him with further harassment if he revealed the matter to anyone, officials said.

The matter came to the attention of a teacher after the boy fell ill frequently. The teacher informed his parents, who lodged a complaint. Based on that, the Vilathikulam All Women Police registered a case and arrested five students, who were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Thoothukudi and sent to the Observation Home for Children in Tirunelveli. The police are questioning the remaining three students.