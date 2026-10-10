Thoothukudi fishermen stage sea blockade near VOC Port against Mullakkadu desalination plant

Desalination plant impact

Construction is progressing on a desalination plant with a capacity of 60 million litres per day in the Mullakkadu area of Thoothukudi.

Fishermen allege that the construction activities in the sea and the discharge of wastewater from the facility could adversely affect marine resources and fish stocks.

They fear that the project could severely damage the traditional shore-seine fishing trade, which has supported coastal communities for generations.

According to the fishermen, any decline in marine resources would directly affect their daily earnings and threaten the livelihoods of families dependent on fishing.