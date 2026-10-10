Thoothukudi fishermen stage sea blockade near VOC Port against Mullakkadu desalination plant

CHENNAI: Fishermen staged a sea blockade near the VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi on Saturday (October 10), opposing the construction of a desalination plant in Mullakkadu, which they claim threatens their livelihoods and traditional shore-seine fishing practices.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the fishermen positioned their boats near the port area to register their protest against the project.
The demonstration caused tension along the coast and within the port complex, prompting the Coastal Security Group and police to intensify surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.
Construction is progressing on a desalination plant with a capacity of 60 million litres per day in the Mullakkadu area of Thoothukudi.
Fishermen allege that the construction activities in the sea and the discharge of wastewater from the facility could adversely affect marine resources and fish stocks.
They fear that the project could severely damage the traditional shore-seine fishing trade, which has supported coastal communities for generations.
According to the fishermen, any decline in marine resources would directly affect their daily earnings and threaten the livelihoods of families dependent on fishing.
Fishermen had stayed away from the sea for the past few days due to strong winds.
As weather conditions improved on Saturday, they resumed fishing activities and gathered near the port with their boats to stage the blockade.
The protest was organised to draw attention to their concerns over the project's potential impact on traditional fishing grounds.
The protest committee has urged the State government to intervene immediately and halt the desalination project to protect traditional shore-seine fishermen and their livelihoods.
The fishermen have also called for measures to safeguard marine resources and ensure that their concerns are addressed before construction progresses further.
Meanwhile, police and Coastal Security Group personnel are maintaining a close watch along the coast to prevent further disruption.