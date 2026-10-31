Thoothukudi fishermen return to sea after six day weather shutdown

The resumption followed an easing of restrictions imposed to protect fishermen amid forecasts of rough seas and adverse weather.

The departure of the boats brought relief to fishing families and workers whose livelihoods had been interrupted by the suspension of operations.

For nearly a week, mechanised fishing boats had remained berthed at the harbour, with their crews unable to undertake regular trips.

The weather warning had prompted fishermen to stay ashore as a precaution, bringing mechanised fishing operations from the harbour to a halt.

The shutdown affected both fishermen and workers dependent on the fishing industry. With boats remaining idle, those relying on fishing and associated activities were left without their usual work during the six-day interruption.