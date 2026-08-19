Thoothukudi firing: Madras HC pulls up TN govt over action on commission report

The direction was issued by a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel while hearing a petition filed by Katheresan of PP Kulam in Madurai and others. The petitioners sought directions to register criminal cases against those responsible for the police firing on people who were protesting and demanding the permanent closure of Sterlite Copper.

During the hearing, the judges asked whether the government had accepted the recommendations of the Aruna Jagadeesan Commission.

The Government Counsel informed the Court that the recommendations had been partially accepted and that the Commission's report had been discussed by the Cabinet. Recommendations including departmental action against the officials concerned were under consideration, the Counsel said.

When the judges inquired about the pending payment of Rs 20 lakh compensation to the victim families, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that they had been waiting for eight years in the case. The judges observed, “Patience is greater than the ocean.”