Thoothukudi custodial death: Post-mortem over, questions linger

Following the guidelines laid down by the Madras High Court in Santosh vs district Collector, Madurai, the doctors' team allowed the parents of the deceased to photograph the body. The entire postmortem was videographed and lasted nearly two hours, a police source said, adding that the authorities had strictly adhered to the court guidelines.

After the completion of the postmortem, Arunachalam's relatives received the body, which was immediately taken for cremation amid tight police security. The parents of the deceased did not speak to media persons who were waiting outside the hospital. The cremation was completed shortly thereafter.