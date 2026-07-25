Thoothukudi custodial death: Post-mortem over, questions linger

MADURAI: A four-member medical team conducted the postmortem on 24-year-old Arunachalam, who died in police custody, at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Friday under the direct supervision of Judicial Magistrate-III Vijay Rajkumar.
Following the guidelines laid down by the Madras High Court in Santosh vs district Collector, Madurai, the doctors' team allowed the parents of the deceased to photograph the body. The entire postmortem was videographed and lasted nearly two hours, a police source said, adding that the authorities had strictly adhered to the court guidelines.
After the completion of the postmortem, Arunachalam's relatives received the body, which was immediately taken for cremation amid tight police security. The parents of the deceased did not speak to media persons who were waiting outside the hospital. The cremation was completed shortly thereafter.
"We will also hand over a copy of the postmortem video and the postmortem certificate to Arunachalam's parents," the source said.
The Thoothukudi South police registered a case against Arunachalam (24), a resident of Amudha Nagar in Thoothukudi, on July 17 under Sections 4(1)(a) and 14A of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during a prohibition enforcement drive.
He died while undergoing treatment at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Thursday, triggering a protest by his relatives, who refused to receive the body, alleging that he had been assaulted while in police custody. The police denied the allegation, maintaining that he had collapsed after complaining of illness and was shifted to the hospital, where he later died.
Raising suspicion over his death, the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture (JAACT) on Thursday submitted a representation to the Judicial Magistrate, requesting him to ensure that the comprehensive guidelines laid down by the Madras High Court were followed during the postmortem.