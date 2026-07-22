Thoothukudi court sentences man to life for killing police SI with stolen load auto

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Thoothukudi has sentenced a 44-year-old mechanic to life imprisonment for murdering a police sub-inspector by ramming a stolen load auto into the officer's motorcycle in Eral in 2021.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the Thoothukudi II Additional Sessions Court found Murugavel guilty of causing the death of Sub-Inspector Balu while he was on night patrol. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.
Murugavel, a mechanic from the Vazhavallan-Korkai Junction area near Eral in Thoothukudi district, had allegedly created a disturbance at a pushcart stall on Bharathiyar Road on the night of January 31, 2021, while under the influence of alcohol.
After receiving information, police constable Pon Subbiah reached the spot and seized Murugavel's motorcycle, as he was allegedly riding in an intoxicated condition. The vehicle was taken to the Eral police station. Sub-Inspector Balu later registered a motor vehicle case and instructed Murugavel to appear at the police station the following day to complete the formalities and reclaim the motorcycle.
Police said that around 12.45 am on February 1, 2021, Sub-Inspector Balu and Constable Pon Subbiah were on motorcycle patrol along the Korkai-Nalumukku Road when they again noticed Murugavel standing near a load auto. The officers reportedly questioned and reprimanded him before continuing their patrol.
Investigators said Murugavel, enraged over the seizure of his motorcycle, allegedly stole the load auto and chased the police officers. Near the Vazhavallan Oorkatha Swami Temple, he allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed and rammed it into the police motorcycle. The impact left Sub-Inspector Balu with severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries, while Constable Pon Subbiah sustained injuries in the collision.
The Eral police registered a case and conducted an investigation into the incident, which triggered widespread shock in the district. Following the trial, Judge Preetha of the Thoothukudi II Additional Sessions Court convicted Murugavel and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. Public Prosecutor Xavier Gnanaprakasam appeared for the prosecution during the trial.