Thoothukudi court sentences man to life for killing police SI with stolen load auto

Drunken altercation led to police action

Murugavel, a mechanic from the Vazhavallan-Korkai Junction area near Eral in Thoothukudi district, had allegedly created a disturbance at a pushcart stall on Bharathiyar Road on the night of January 31, 2021, while under the influence of alcohol.

After receiving information, police constable Pon Subbiah reached the spot and seized Murugavel's motorcycle, as he was allegedly riding in an intoxicated condition. The vehicle was taken to the Eral police station. Sub-Inspector Balu later registered a motor vehicle case and instructed Murugavel to appear at the police station the following day to complete the formalities and reclaim the motorcycle.