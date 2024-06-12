Thoothukudi Collector told to file report on Adichanallur on-site museum’s status

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Thoothukudi Collector to file a report on transfer of lands from the state government for the purpose of establishing a permanent on-site museum at Adichanallur.



S Kamaraj alias Muthalakurichi Kamaraj of Seydunganallur in Thoothukudi district in a public interest litigation petition sought a court order requiring to direct the ASI to carry out renovation and restoration activities in the ‘on-site museum located in Adichanallur, Srivaikuntam taluk.’

The site was damaged due to December 2023 floods and consequently, to take appropriate action to prevent any future damage from natural calamities.

Further, the petitioner stated that even though land donated by the private parties for the purpose of establishing on-site permanent museum at Adichanallur is available, the said work is yet to be commenced.

The archeological site at Adichanallur, where a temporary museum existed is damaged due to heavy rain and flood during December 2023 in the district and thereafter, it has not been renovated.

However, the Deputy Solicitor General stated that though there had been heavy rain during last year in this district, no much damage was caused to the excavation except water intake.

The temporary museum established on the site is intact and being opened for the public.

Deputy Solicitor General also suggested that there are some lands of the state available adjacently to the archeological site and if the government came forward to part away with the land, it would enable the ASI to establish it at the site itself.

The Government Pleader said it would be considered and in this regard, sought two weeks time to file a status report.

The division bench comprising Justice R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan also ordered the Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Tiruchy Circle to file status report with regard to the damage caused to temporary museum due to heavy rain, its progress in the present stage of excavation and future plan of the ASI to have more excavations at Adichanallur within a period of two weeks.