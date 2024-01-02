Thoothukudi Collector inspects schools, vehicles

MADURAI: Collector G Lakshmipathy inspected various schools on Monday, ahead of reopening of schools in Thoothukudi, which was affected by heavy flooding following torrential rainfall on December 17 and 18.

After the half yearly holidays in December last year, schools are gearing up to resume classes on Tuesday in the district. The Collector and officials from the Department of Education inspected Corporation School at Sivanthakulam in Thoothukudi to ensure all facilities, including drinking water and other basic requirements are in place.

He also inspected the classrooms and kitchen meant for nutritious meal programme. The Collector also paid a visit to CV Government School and instructed the personnel to drain water soon from its premises.

Moreover, Regional Transport authorities also checked the running conditions of vehicles of educational institutions, sources said.

As per the directive of the Collector, Additional Collector R Aishwarya inspected government schools located in parts of Eral taluk and under the limits of Alwarthirunagari union. Thoothukudi Revenue Divisional Officer Senthil Kumar, Tahsildar Prabakaran and others accompanied him, sources said.