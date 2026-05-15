Thoothukudi: CB-CID takes over 100-sovereign gold burglary case

TIRUNELVELI: The investigation into the burglary of 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 30,000 from a house near Alwarthirunagari in Thoothukudi district has been transferred to the CB-CID.
According to police, the burglary took place at the house of Abdul Kader of Kembalabad near Alwarthirunagari in 2024. Abdul Kader is employed in Dubai, while his mother Jeevairiya, wife Sabeena, 34, and children live in the house.
Police said the family had gone to Udangudi to attend a condolence visit after the death of one of Jeevairiya’s relatives. When they returned home the next day, they found the front door broken open.
On entering the house, they found that five bureaus had been broken open. Gold jewellery belonging to Sabeena, Jeevairiya and the children, weighing about 100 sovereigns, and Rs 30,000 kept in a bureau had been stolen.
Alwarthirunagari police had registered a case under three sections and were investigating. The case has now been transferred to the Thoothukudi CB-CID.
CB-CID Inspector Jeya Princess registered a case under three sections. Police from the OCU wing of the Tirunelveli CB-CID, led by an inspector, have begun the investigation. They inspected the spot and are conducting inquiries.