Thoothukudi: CB-CID takes over 100-sovereign gold burglary case

According to police, the burglary took place at the house of Abdul Kader of Kembalabad near Alwarthirunagari in 2024. Abdul Kader is employed in Dubai, while his mother Jeevairiya, wife Sabeena, 34, and children live in the house.

Police said the family had gone to Udangudi to attend a condolence visit after the death of one of Jeevairiya’s relatives. When they returned home the next day, they found the front door broken open.