Tholapalli Panchayat president Kalpana dismissed over forged certificate case

CHENNAI: Kalpana, the Panchayat president of Tholapalli village in Vellore district, has been removed from her position on Tuesday following an order from the Vellore District Collector V.R.Subbulaxmi.

The dismissal comes after it was discovered that she had won the local body elections by presenting a forged Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate for the reserved SC seat.

A case has been filed against Kalpana at the Vellore police station, after the vigilance committee confirmed that the certificate she submitted was fake.

The investigation revealed that she had secured the position in the 2021 rural local body polls through this.

As a result of the investigation, Kalpana has been disqualified from holding any official position.