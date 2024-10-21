Thol Thirumavalavan and Seeman threat to Tamils’ unity: TN BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Monday came down heavily on the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, saying that both the leaders are a threat to the Tamils' unity.

Taking a dig at Chidambaram MP Thirumavalavan and NTK chief Seeman, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said it is crucial for parties opposed to their politics to unite, prioritising people's needs over individual interests.

"While Thirumavalavan demands a power share, Seeman indulges in making unrealistic promises, deceiving the people with magical political illusions, and presents himself as an indispensable force in State politics. This self-serving approach has raised concerns among those who genuinely care for Tamil Nadu's prosperity," Prasad said in a statement.

ANS Prasad underscored Tamil Nadu’s unity despite linguistic differences and said it is crucial to recognise this and reject separatist ideologies. The BJP leader also urged Thirumavalavan and Seeman to promote harmony in the State.

He also criticised the ruling DMK government, saying that the state is suffering from corruption and inefficiencies in the last three years.