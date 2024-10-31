This Tamil Nadu village says no to firecrackers to protect 'Bat Grove'

CHENNAI: Despite Tamil Nadu being the 'fireworks hub' of India, with the Sivakasi-based fireworks industry achieving an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore, a village in the state has chosen to celebrate Diwali without bursting firecrackers.

The residents of Perambur, a village in the Kunnam panchayat of Mayiladuthurai district, have refrained from using firecrackers for over a century to protect a sacred "Bat Grove" (locally known as “Vaval Thoppu”) within the village.

This grove is home to hundreds of bats that nest on a massive banyan tree, which is also considered a shrine dedicated to Lord Muneeswaran, thus endowing the area with spiritual significance.

K.R. Palanisamy, a resident and small business owner, told IANS that the villagers view the Bat Grove as sacred.

Out of respect for the bats and to maintain tranquility, they avoid the use of firecrackers, which could disturb the creatures.

Marriage alliances from outside the village are informed about this unique tradition, ensuring new families understand and respect Perambur's commitment to preserving the bats and the sacred grove.

In addition to the primary banyan tree, other large banyan trees in the village also host numerous bats. Forest department officials have observed that migratory birds have begun visiting the area in recent years, and they believe the site may soon become a recognised bird sanctuary. Villagers report a significant increase in bird populations during the migratory season.

Sukumaran Achary, a Perambur farmer, has called for a detailed study by the Forest Department to document the presence of these migratory birds and the evolving status of the grove as a potential sanctuary.

The village is home to around 1,500 people, most of whom are paddy farmers.

Umamaheswaran, an environmental activist from Madurai, praised the people of Perambur for their conservation efforts, urging further studies to understand and support the village's unique biodiversity.