This centre at Tirunelveli collectorate aims to arrest juvenile delinquency, not the kids

“Normally, students accused of offences are produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to observation homes. This new initiative aims to address the root cause of the problem, which is often mental distress caused by a lack of support from their families or friends,” said a senior police officer.

After a student offender returns home from an observation home, they often regroup with fellow offenders and become involved in crime again. “Now, we will identify such students with the help of the District Child Protection Unit and bring them to the DCC,” the officer said.

“We have formed a trust called TEAM, involving officials and non-officials, including prominent industrialists, with the Collector as its chairperson. The District Counselling Centre has been established under it,” Collector Anand Mohan, who inaugurated it along with SP Visvesh Balasubramaniam Sastri, told DT Next.