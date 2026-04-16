Child abduction: Coimbatore woman gets 5-year jail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A court in Kollam sentenced a 35-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu to five years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 in a case involving the abduction of a three-year-old girl from a bus stand.
The accused, Devi from Coimbatore, was found guilty by the Kollam Fast Track Additional District Sessions Court. Judge Vinod delivered the verdict on Thursday.
According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 21, 2025, at the Kollam bus stand, where the child was sleeping beside her mother, who was reported to be mentally unwell. Devi allegedly abducted the child from the spot.
The next day, a bus conductor grew suspicious when the woman boarded a bus to Thrissur with the child. On questioning, it was found that the child had been abducted. She was taken to the Pandalam police station along with the child.
Subsequent inquiry confirmed that a missing complaint had been registered in Kollam. The accused and the child were then handed over to Kollam East police, who registered a case and remanded her in custody.
After the trial, the court awarded five years’ imprisonment and a fine.