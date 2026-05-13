Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil third line moves ahead as SR floats final survey tender

The tender covers the 71 km TVC-NCJ section and includes soil investigation, LiDAR and drone surveys, traffic studies, land acquisition proposals, bridge and tunnel design work, and preparation of EPC-related documents.

The work on the third line is going on with the doubling work on the existing single-line corridor still underway. The SR has already earmarked around Rs 1,000 crore earlier for the Thiruvananthapuram–Kanniyakumari doubling project.