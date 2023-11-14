Thiruvalluvar varsity now caught copying test paper

VELLORE: It is a malpractice when students copy from one another during examinations. But what about the question papers themselves being copies?

That is the latest controversy that the Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University has found itself embroiled in, after it was found that three semester examination question papers were exact copies of the ones issued two years ago.

On Saturday, the faculty members at various colleges under the university were shocked to find that the question papers for three subjects for PG Mathematics (III semester) for the ongoing semester exams were exact copies of the same tests held in December 2021.

The question papers for Differential Geometry, Topology and Complex Analysis in the present semester exam and the ones issued for the December 2021 exams had only one difference – the date on top.

“Apparently, the authorities at the university have not even done the process of setting the question paper. Instead, they have simply taken the previous question papers and got them reprinted now,” said former professor Kumar Subbu. Questioning how the scrutiny committee of the university cleared the question papers, Subbu wondered whether the officials would seek explanations from those in charge of preparing the semester examination question papers.

Thiruvalluvar University Coordination Council (TUCC) secretary Antony Baskaran quipped that the students who noticed the replication of question papers for the three subjects would be hoping that the same would be repeated for all subjects this semester. “That is not the way to educate students,” he said.

Faculty members at different colleges criticised the exam controller’s office for allegedly taking the shortcut flouting procedures. Attempts to reach university exam controller Babu Janarthanan for his response about the imbroglio were futile.

Noting how this is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the university, many professors also complained that such issues were happening due to the absence of any representatives from the teachers on the syndicate and academic council of the Thiruvalluvar University.