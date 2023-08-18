Thiruvalluvar varsity declares student pass ahead of semester

VELLORE: Confusion in announcement of results continue to trouble colleges in Vellore as a final year student of Voorhees College was declared passed by the Thiruvalluvar University even before he attended the classes for the6th semester.



Meanwhile, private college results for first year, second semester students released by the university revealed many irregularities in the published results.

Students of a private college in Ambur boycotted their classes and staged an agitation on the premises as many who had done well in the exams were deemed to have failed with the legend RA (reappear) (instead of F - failure) mentioned against their names.

Most of the affected students belonged to self-financing colleges with the managements being loath to talk fearing problems later with the university for going to the press.

TUCC (Thiruvalluvar University coordination council) secretary Antony Baskaran said, “We continue to wonder as to why the varsity refuses to reform its ways. It seems as if they do not care what happens to the future of students.”

With the pass mark for both external and internal valuation being 35, many who scored more than this were asked to reappear (RA), said TUCC chairman G Elango.

Sources said that 2,570 exam codes were missing for students of a private college in Tiruvannamalai while another college in the same town had 900 codes missing.

“When the college got in touch the varsity, the latter demanded names and numbers of the students’ answer booklets. The list was sent, but a profound silence prevails from the university side,” added the sources.

Antony Baskaran and Elango both felt that such issues were due to top posts in the varsity being filled with in-charge incumbents. “Only when a full-time controller is appointed will such problems cease,” Elango said.

“Repeated faux pas in the publication of results makes us wonder whether the varsity exams department is understaffed and whether untrained persons are being used for results publications,” asked Baskaran.

When contacted, varsity exams controller M Chandran said, “The issue about the sixth semester result of a third-year student was that of another student with the same name. It has now been rectified.” On the continuing imbroglio about second semester results, he said, “We spent sleepless nights to rectify this also. The correct results have been sent to the colleges.”

However, a college source said the third-year student’s pass issue was not settled with the student now saying that he need not write that exam as the varsity had declared him passed.