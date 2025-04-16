Begin typing your search...
Thiruvalluvar statue to be built in Delhi's JNU at cost of Rs 50 lakh
The statue will be constructed near the International Auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh
CHENNAI: Tamil Development, Information & Publicity Minister MP Saminathan has announced that a statue of poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar will be built in Delhi.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the statue will be constructed near the International Auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.
Further details awaited.
