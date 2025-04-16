Begin typing your search...

    Thiruvalluvar statue to be built in Delhi's JNU at cost of Rs 50 lakh

    The statue will be constructed near the International Auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 April 2025 2:52 PM IST
    Thiruvalluvar statue to be built in Delhis JNU at cost of Rs 50 lakh
    X

     MP Saminathan (Photo: X-@mp_saminathan)

    CHENNAI: Tamil Development, Information & Publicity Minister MP Saminathan has announced that a statue of poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar will be built in Delhi.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the statue will be constructed near the International Auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh.

    Further details awaited.

    MP SaminathanThiruvalluvar StatueNew Delhi
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X