Thiruvalluvar statue silver jubilee: TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off buses

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off buses on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue, located in Kanniyakumari, at Pallavan Illam in Chennai on Tuesday.

Posters commemorating the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue were displayed on these buses.

"The Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. @Udhaystalin, flagged off the awareness buses organized by @TNDIPRNEWS on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue located in Kanniyakumari, at Pallavan Illam, Chennai today," Udhayanidhi Stalin's office posted on X.

The Thiruvalluvar statue was unveiled on January 1, 2000. Standing at a height of 133 feet, the statue symbolises the 133 chapters of the Tirukkural.

This stone sculpture is located on a small island near Kanniyakumari, the southernmost point of the Indian peninsula, where the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean converge.

Thiruvalluvar Day is celebrated annually on January 15 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to honour the poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after concluding his election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and paid floral tributes at the Thiruvalluvar statue.