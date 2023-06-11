Thiruvallur: Teen succumbs to burns 3 weeks after dress caught fire near temple

CHENNAI: Three weeks after a 14-year-old child suffered burn injuries after her dress caught on fire from a lamp outside a local temple in Thiruvallur district, the girl succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as A Hemavathy. She has completed Class 10 and lived with her parents at Narasamangalam colony in Kottaiyur, Thiruvallur district.

On May 14, Hemavathy went to Sandhikar temple near her home when the accident happened, around 3 pm.

Police investigations revealed that Hemavathy was standing outside the temple when a fire from a lamp caught onto her dress.

Hemavathy let out screams after which onlookers rescued her and moved her to a nearby hospital. She had suffered burn injuries on her back and around her neck area.

From there, she was shifted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH), where she was undergoing treatment for over a week.

As there was no progress in her treatment, family members moved her to a Government hospital in Thiruvallur, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Mappedu Police handed over the girl's body to the family members after the post-mortem.