Thiruvallur residents requests for stoppage of trains

CHENNAI: In the wake of Indian Railways announcing several new stoppages for long distance trains, Federation of Thiruvallur District Railway Passengers Association had requested the Southern Railway to ensure the stoppage of nine express trains at Thiruvallur.

It may be noted that in 2023 the then Thiruvallur Collector Alby John wrote to the Southern Railway officials seeking intervention and stoppages at Thiruvallur station, but no progress since then.



"The association has been requesting for the stoppage of express trains in Thiruvallur for more than three decades. Despite Thiruvallur being the district headquarters workers, college students, labourers and thousands of devotees from different locations who come to visit pilgrimage sites like Arulmigu Shri Veeraraghava Temple and people who live in Tiruvallur District urges the need for stoppage of trains. Other areas like Poonamallee, Sriperumpudur, Oragadam are near to Thiruvallur so passengers from these places can reach Thiruvallur railway station easily by MTC buses" said said B Sundararajan, Co-ordinator of Railway association and Ex-Chairman of Thiruvallur municipality.



"The stoppage at Tiruvallur will be helpful for the residents who depend on the Chennai or Arakkonam railway stations for interstate travel," said the rail passenger association.



Chennai city's growing traffic congestion makes it challenging for the people of Thiruvallur to board trains from Chennai city station after business hours, which takes an hour or two. Cabs are scarce during festival season and on Fridays, when city buses are congested with commuters.



When children and the elderly are travelling with family members, they can encounter many obstacles while getting to the train station. They are compelled to rely on buses and are taken advantage of by private bus operators.

When contacted a senior official attached to the Southern Railway mentioned that the stoppage of trains comes under policy making and the decision is taken by the Railway board.

