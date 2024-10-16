Thiruthalam tour: Kumbakonam TNSTC to run Murugar tour on Saturday

TIRUCHY: Kumbakonam TNSTC division has planned to operate Arulmigu Murugan Thiruthalam Package trip during all week ends from October 19 with a fare of Rs 650 per person.

According to official sources from the TNSTC, the Murugan Package trip would commence from Kumbakonam and would visit as many as six Lord Murugan Temples from the region in a day.

As per the schedule, the trip would be operated in Saturdays and Sundays and would cover En Kann Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple, Tiruvarur, Arulmigu Singaravelam Temple, Sikkal, Arulmigu Kandasamy temple, Poravacherry, Arulmigu Subramania Swamy temple, Ettukudi (Nagapattinam), Arulmigu Swaminatha Swamy temple, Swamimalai and Arulmigu Adi Swaminatha Swamy temple, Ekaram.

Apart from the weekends, the trip would be operated on the festival seasons on priority basis in which the HR&CE and the Transport department officials would accompany the devotees and help them ensure proper facilities.

The fare is fixed for Rs 650 per person and the devotees can book the ticket in advance at TNSTC website, mobile app and also can avail tickets in the respective buses.

“This service has been introduced based on the continuous requests by the devotees across the State and it would be flagged off on October 19 by the State Transport Minister and the Higher Education Minister,” said R Ponmudi, Managing Director, TNSTC Kumbakonam Division.