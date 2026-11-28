CHENNAI: The Supreme Court appointed joint-receivers, Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban, on Saturday, left for Madurai to take charge of the administration of the Tirupparankundram temple from the Board of Trustees, which was suspended by the top court.
Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice, High Court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, High Court of Madras, left by a morning flight to Madurai.
They were received at the airport by the state government's protocol officers and an official from the Madras High Court and given a send-off.
Justice Vaidyanathan, flanked by Justice Parthiban told reporters in Madurai, "We will read the order copy and function accordingly, we don't want to comment anything on the matter."
Meanwhile, CRPF personnel were deployed on the Thirupparankundram hill and amid security, devotees visited the Dargah and the Kasi Viswanathar shrine on the hill.
Work to put up scaffolding around the Deepathoon atop a hill, to enable lighting of the lamp is going on in full swing. Workers are also erecting poles to support illumination facilities on the stairs leading to the stone pillar spot to help light the traditional lamp, expected by 5 pm to 6 pm.
The apex court on Friday said it was satisfied that there had been a complete failure on the part of the Board of Trustees to administer the Devasthanam.
The court suspended the functioning of the Board of Trustees and superseded it for the time being.
The lighting of the traditional lamp atop the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram is scheduled to be held on Saturday evening with the apex court permitting it.