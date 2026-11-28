Justice S Vaidyanathan, former chief justice, High Court of Meghalaya, and Justice V Parthiban, former judge, High Court of Madras, left by a morning flight to Madurai.

They were received at the airport by the state government's protocol officers and an official from the Madras High Court and given a send-off.

Justice Vaidyanathan, flanked by Justice Parthiban told reporters in Madurai, "We will read the order copy and function accordingly, we don't want to comment anything on the matter."

Meanwhile, CRPF personnel were deployed on the Thirupparankundram hill and amid security, devotees visited the Dargah and the Kasi Viswanathar shrine on the hill.