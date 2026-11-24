COIMBATORE: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader L Murugan was detained by police at Annur near here when he was on his way to Thirupparankundram in Madurai to take part in the Karthigai Deepam festival.
Police stopped Murugan's vehicle citing restrictions to maintain law and order, and the senior leader strongly condemned the action as "anarchy" and warned that he would move the Madras High Court to challenge the curbs.
Hindu groups and a section of devotees for well over three decades have been trying to light a lamp on the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival on the upper reaches of the sprawling hill.
The Dargah officials and some Muslims object to it, citing proximity to their place of worship and court battles continue to be on for over three decades.
During the confrontation between BJP workers and police, a party functionary accompanying the former minister questioned the legality of the restrictions, pointing out that prohibitory orders are applicable only in Madurai and not in the Coimbatore district.
As the standoff escalated, police officials reportedly asked the protesting leaders to accompany them to the local police station for discussions.
However, the leaders firmly refused, and the atmosphere quickly turned charged as party cadres and functionaries raised devotional and ideological slogans.
The Madurai district administration has already imposed prohibitory orders to maintain public order.