Police stopped Murugan's vehicle citing restrictions to maintain law and order, and the senior leader strongly condemned the action as "anarchy" and warned that he would move the Madras High Court to challenge the curbs.

Hindu groups and a section of devotees for well over three decades have been trying to light a lamp on the day of the Karthigai Deepam festival on the upper reaches of the sprawling hill.

The Dargah officials and some Muslims object to it, citing proximity to their place of worship and court battles continue to be on for over three decades.