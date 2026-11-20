CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday maintained that the stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hill is not a lamp pillar and accused the BJP, RSS, and Hindu Munnani of attempting to disrupt peace in Tamil Nadu, after the Supreme Court stayed a Madras High Court judgment while permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on 'Deepathoon' on November 24 as a one-time measure.
Reacting to the apex court's interim order, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan asserted that the party's stand is to uphold the 150-year-old tradition of lighting the ceremonial lamp at its existing location.
"That pillar is not a lighting pillar or lamp pillar. That pillar is a measuring pillar. These people want to create trouble; that is why they are doing it," Elangovan told reporters here.
"For the past 150 years, the practice is that the lamp is lit in the place where it is being lit now. That is the tradition we want to keep up," he said.
Launching a sharp attack on those who moved the court over the issue, the DMK leader alleged that "Hindu parties" do not want to preserve Tamil Nadu's traditions. "They are anti-Tamils. They don't want peace in Tamil Nadu. Let the people understand the mindset of the people who had gone to court," he said.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court's findings in the Thirupparankundram hill dispute while allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the 'Deepathoon' on November 24 as a one-time measure.