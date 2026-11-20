Reacting to the apex court's interim order, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan asserted that the party's stand is to uphold the 150-year-old tradition of lighting the ceremonial lamp at its existing location.

"That pillar is not a lighting pillar or lamp pillar. That pillar is a measuring pillar. These people want to create trouble; that is why they are doing it," Elangovan told reporters here.

"For the past 150 years, the practice is that the lamp is lit in the place where it is being lit now. That is the tradition we want to keep up," he said.