Thirunavukkarasar predicts big win for DMK alliance, to field son

TIRUCHY: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), comprising the Congress, is the strongest alliance in the State and will sweep in the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress senior leader Su Thirunavukkarasar said on Monday (March 16) , yet announcing a break from polls this time, giving the chance for his son Ramachandran to contest from his favourite Aranthangi.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, he said the alliance enjoys strong public support and would register a massive victory in the polls.
On actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thirunavukkarasar said there was still uncertainty over whether the party would join any alliance, adding that the time had come for Vijay to take a clear stand.
Responding to the opposition’s allegations over crimes against women in the State, he said such incidents occur in all states, but the Tamil Nadu police act swiftly and initiate timely action, adding that the crime rate in the State is lower compared to several others.
Meanwhile, Thirunavukkarasar said he was keen on fielding his son Ramachandran from the Aranthangi Assembly constituency, but ruled out contesting himself, noting that he has had a long political career and has already served as a minister on several occasions.