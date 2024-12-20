Thirumazhisai town panchayat fined Rs 52 lakh for failing to manage waste

CHENNAI: Touted as the next urban hotspot close to Chennai, Thirumazhisai, which would be developed as a new town, has failed to handle its solid waste responsibly. What's more, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has imposed a penalty of Rs 52 lakh against Thirumazhisai town panchayat for failing to manage its waste.

In a letter to the executive officer of Thirumazhisai town panchayat a few days ago, TNPCB directed to ensure 100 per cent collection of solid waste generated, with proper segregation, door-to-door collection, processing and disposal by complying with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, and not to dump or burn waste.

Apart from levying the environmental compensation, directives have been given to the local body to remove solid waste dumped near Bangaru Canal that connects the Chembarambakkam lake. The measure follows repeated inspections at Bangaru Canal and letters to the local body, seeking to address the garbage dumping issue.

It may be noted that the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is hearing a case regarding the dumping and burning of garbage along the canal based on complaints from residents near the unauthorised dumping site.

Residents urged the NGT to issue orders to stop the dumping of industrial waste, hazardous chemical waste, agricultural and animal waste, medical waste and domestic waste along the canal. Based on the complaint and NGT directives, TNPCB officials inspected the site in February 2023 and February 2024. During both inspections, officials found unsegregated waste at the site. Though show-cause notices were issued after the inspections, they failed to elicit any response from the local body.

