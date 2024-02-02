Thirumavalavan to decide on LS poll alliance: VCK resolution

CHENNAI: With the Lok Sabha election approaching, VCK has decided to contest the polls along with an alliance, and party president Thol Thirumavalavan will decide on the alliance.

A resolution was passed in the district secretaries meeting held in Chennai, on Friday to give power to Thirumavalavan on the alliance. While alleging that the union BJP government is abusing its powers to threaten opposition parties, the party condemned the arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren and urged the government to release him immediately.

"At a time when doubts about EVMs are increasing among the people, the appointment of BJP men to BHEL that produces the machine exposes the plans of BJP. To ensure promotion to SC and ST persons in government services, the Tamil Nadu government should pass a law," one of the resolutions said.

Saying that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment laws allows department officials and their representatives to enter the temples, the party opined that a recent order from High Court will prevent non-Hindu police officers from entering the temples. "This will segregate the police on the basis of religion. The government should take measures to amend the law, " the party urged.