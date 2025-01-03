Thirumavalavan only referred to Manusmriti, says Madras HC, quashes case against the MP

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal complaint against VCK chief and MP Thirumavalavan, observing that the Dalit leader has not said anything degrading Indian or Hindu women and had only quoted what was in Manusmriti about women.

Opining that what Thirumavalan spoke was neither his invention nor written by him, Justice P Velmurugan said there was no intention on the part of the MP to commit any hate speech against women and what he spoke did not affect anyone.

The judge also wrote that it is conspicuously clear that Thirumavalavan had referred to Manusmriti, and hence did not attract any offence.

On September 27, 2020, delivering a speech on 'Periyar and Indian politics', Thirumavalavan referred to how women were portrayed in Manusmriti, considered a code of law by many Hindus.

The complainant V Vedha alias Dhamodharan alleged that Thirumavalavan's speech was aired on a YouTube channel 'Periyar' and the speech affected him as the VCK leader degraded the reputation of Indian women, especially Hindu women.

The judicial magistrate of Peraiyur, Madurai took cognizance of the complaint and summoned Thirumavalavan, who moved the HC seeking to quash the case.