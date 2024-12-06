Thirumavalavan is a weak leader scared of CM Stalin, says BJP leader Tamilisai

CHENNAI: In a scathing attack, Tamil Nadu BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Friday criticised the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thirumavalavan, for boycotting the "Ambedkar: Leader for All" book release event.

Talking to reporters after paying floral tributes to BR Ambedkar's portrait at Parrys Corner here, Tamilisai accused Thirumavalavan of being a weak leader, claiming that he is scared of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"Thirumavalavan's decision to boycott the book release event is a clear indication of his weakness. He is scared of CM Stalin and is unable to take a stand on his own," Tamilisai said, and questioned Thirumavalavan's commitment to Ambedkar's ideals, saying that if he truly considered Ambedkar his leader, he would have attended the book launch event.

"Thirumavalavan's absence at the event is a black day in his life. He has failed to show respect to Ambedkar, who is a leader for all," she added.

The senior BJP leader also criticised the DMK-led INDIA bloc for reducing Ambedkar to mere vote bank politics.

"The DMK and its allies are using Ambedkar's name for their own political gain. They are narrowing him down to vote bank politics, which is unfortunate," she said.

The former governor also attacked the Stalin government's handling of flood relief and rescue efforts, saying that they have failed miserably.

"The government's response to the floods has been inadequate. They have failed to provide proper relief and assistance to the affected people," she said.

She urged the government to reform its stance and provide assistance to cyclone-hit people without blaming the Centre.

"Our mouths are itching to talk about your administrative skills. When we hear the people's suffering, our ears hurt and we feel sorry," she said, alluding to CM Stalin's comments that the opposition's eyes are dazzled by seeing the Udhaya Sooriyan (rising sun, a symbol of DMK).

Notably, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay would release the "Ambedkar: Leader for All" book at an event here on Friday evening.