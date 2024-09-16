Thirumavalavan cites BJP, Centre to reiterate power share policy

CHENNAI: Even as his renewed stress on sharing power set off speculations on possible realignment in State politics, DMK and INDIA ally VCK’s president Thol Thirumavalavan reiterated that the demand for share in power was an age-old policy of the party.

While the comment made during his interaction with the media outside Tiruchy airport was meant to be a clarification, Thirumavalavan citing the example of the BJP sharing power with alliance partners even after forming the government with simple majority at the Centre stood out.

“Since 1977, coalition governments have been in power in Delhi (Centre). Even if it formed the government on its own majority, BJP shared power with allies. There is nothing wrong in following the same in Tamil Nadu, and there is nothing wrong in raising such a demand,” said the Dalit leader.

Insisting that the demand was not being raised with any agenda, he said stressing on this was not against anyone or arm twist anyone. “This is a demand raised democratically. Decentralisation of power is real democracy. The demand for share in power is a demand that is naturally coming from the people,” he said.

Thiruma recalled that he had raised this matter when he first stepped into electoral politics, campaigning to take democracy to the last man and power for the common man. “It will reach the common man only when power is shared by all parties representing different groups,” he added.

However, he added that the VCK’s alliance with the DMK was intact and said it was unfair to ascribe political motive to his effort to unite all democratic forces, including the AIADMK, on the demand for nationwide prohibition. Doing so amounted to demeaning the sentiments of the Kallakurichi hooch victims’ relatives, he said.

Meanwhile, reports said Thirumavalavan would meet Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday morning.